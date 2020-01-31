Old Building Partially Collapses in Tripoli

The upper part of an old building collapsed in the northern city of Tripoli, resulting in no injuries, the National News Agency said on Friday.

NNA said the building, which had a bakery, partially collapsed causing material damages only. The building had an earthen roof and was old and cracked.

This is the second building collapsing this week.

On Tuesday, an old building in Beirut’s neighborhood of Ashrafieh collapsed causing material damages and destroying some cars parked nearby.