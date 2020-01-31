Palestinians Rally in Bourj al-Barajneh against Trump Initiative

Dozens of Palestinians rallied Friday in the crowded Bourj al-Barajneh refugee camp after Friday prayers, carrying Palestinian flags and pictures of the al-Aqsa mosque, in protest at U.S. President Donald Trump's Middle East initiative.

They chanted "We would die for Palestine to live" and "Revolution until we set Palestine free".

"Palestine is not for sale, even if it were for millions upon millions. If (Trump) gave all of his money we wouldn't sell to him," said 58-year-old Fatima al-Khatib.

The Palestinians have rejected the Trump plan, which heavily favors Israel and would allow it to annex all of its Jewish settlements, along with the Jordan Valley, in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinians were offered limited self-rule in Gaza, parts of the West Bank and some sparsely populated areas of Israel in return for meeting a long list of conditions.

The plan also anticipates $50 billion of investment in the future Palestinian state and describes several ambitious development projects, without saying where the money would come from.

Trump's Mideast plan would situate the Palestinian capital on the outskirts of east Jerusalem, beyond the separation barrier built by Israel. The rest of Jerusalem, including the Old City, would remain Israel's capital.