Trump Tells Ethiopian PM Deal on Huge Dam 'Near'

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he is confident that agreement on construction of what would be Africa's largest dam on the River Nile is "near."

In a conversation with Ethiopia's prime minister, Abiy Ahmed, Trump "expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved," the White House said in a statement.

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan are believed to be approaching the end of often tense negotiations on the project, which Egypt has said would threaten its vital Nile water supplies.