Geagea: Deducting from People's Bank Deposits Unacceptable
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday warned against deducting from citizens’ bank deposits, as he said that the government should take a host of measures before thinking of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt.
“Touching people’s bank deposits is unacceptable and the Strong Republic bloc is totally against it,” Geagea said after a meeting for the bloc.
“The new government must devise a complete and comprehensive plan and come up with an integrated package of reformist measures… before we can discuss and think of the issue of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt,” Geagea added.
First step is locate the stolen funds and prosecute the thieves as that will be a very good payment on the debt of no less than 5Billion USD....