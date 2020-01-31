Geagea: Deducting from People's Bank Deposits Unacceptable

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday warned against deducting from citizens’ bank deposits, as he said that the government should take a host of measures before thinking of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt.

“Touching people’s bank deposits is unacceptable and the Strong Republic bloc is totally against it,” Geagea said after a meeting for the bloc.

“The new government must devise a complete and comprehensive plan and come up with an integrated package of reformist measures… before we can discuss and think of the issue of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt,” Geagea added.