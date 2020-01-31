Mobile version

Geagea: Deducting from People's Bank Deposits Unacceptable

by Naharnet Newsdesk 31 January 2020, 20:59
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Friday warned against deducting from citizens’ bank deposits, as he said that the government should take a host of measures before thinking of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt.

“Touching people’s bank deposits is unacceptable and the Strong Republic bloc is totally against it,” Geagea said after a meeting for the bloc.

“The new government must devise a complete and comprehensive plan and come up with an integrated package of reformist measures… before we can discuss and think of the issue of paying Lebanon’s foreign debt,” Geagea added.

Thumb canadianleb 31 January 2020, 21:15

First step is locate the stolen funds and prosecute the thieves as that will be a very good payment on the debt of no less than 5Billion USD....

Thumb s.o.s 31 January 2020, 23:05

Over the course of years they’ve stolen 300 billion dollars , this is pocket money for the thieves.... but still, they’re even fighting to save their crumbs.

