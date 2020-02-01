Wazni: Policy Statement to Be Ready Monday

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni announced that the government’s policy statement will be ready on Monday, adding that a BDL circular regulating bank-customer relations has been issued, LBCI TV station said Saturday.

In remarks to the station, Wazni said the government shall finish discussing the ministerial statement “it will be ready on Monday.”

He added: “We did receive a circular from the central bank regulating relations between banks and customers,” noting that “a decision will emerge in the next few days on that.”

According to reports, BDL circular speaks of new measures to ease financial and monetary concerns as the country grapples with an economic and liquidity crisis.

Wazni had met with Head of the Association of Banks in Lebanon Salim Sfeir on Friday who assured that bank deposits are safe and there are no plans to impose haircut on deposits.