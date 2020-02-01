Abbas Says Palestinians 'Cut All Ties' with Israel, US
Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas on Saturday announced a cut in all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation.
Abbas said the peace plan unveiled by US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was in "violation of the (autonomy) accords" launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and the Palestinians.
Israel will have to "bear responsibility as an occupying power" for the Palestinian territories, he told an emergency Arab League meeting in Cairo.
You think the Arabs give a crap about you and your people? Wake up and smell the coffee they sold you out...
Questions to Abu Mazan, the President whose term of office expired over 10 years ago.
1. Where and how will you get your electricity, water, petrol, gas and food from now?
2. What will happen to your imports and exports now that you won't use Ashdod Port?
3. Where will you get the money from to pay the wages of the nearly 100,000 Palestinians who work in Israel?
4. Where will you get the money from to pay the families of the killed and imprisoned terrorists?
5. Exactly how will people now get into and out of the West Bank?
I presume that you have solutions to these questions, because no one else does.
We’ve had enough of the Palestinian problems that’s for sure. You people failed time after time to settle this once and for all. We don’t have a debt towards you but you have a debt towards us for giving shelter to your refugees for 75 years.