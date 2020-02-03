Report: Schenker to Visit Lebanon after Govt. Confidence Vote

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs David Schenker is expected to visit crisis-hit Lebanon “when the new government receives the Parliament’s vote of confidence,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Monday.

According to information obtained by the daily, Shencker announced during a trip to Israel that “the economic situation in Lebanon is worse than anyone can imagine, we believe the foreign reserves are much less than announced,” by central bank officials, he was quoted as saying.

The new government of PM Hassan Diab, which the US says is backed by Hizbullah, must win the Parliament’s vote of confidence as the country grapples with nationwide protests, a liquidity crunch, shortage in dollars and weakening Lebanese pound.