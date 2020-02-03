Geagea: LF to Attend Sessions but Won't Grant Confidence to Govt.

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Monday that the LF-led Strong Republic bloc will attend parliamentary sessions aimed at debating the new government’s Policy Statement.

“The Strong Republic bloc will attend the confidence sessions out of its keenness on the continuity of the work of state institutions but it will not grant the government its confidence,” Geagea said.

Noting that “there are ministers on this government who enjoy good reputation,” Geagea pointed out that the LF will wait to “see whether they would act according to their expertise and ethics or according to the political dictations of those who named them as ministers.”

The LF had boycotted a recent controversial session that debated the 2020 draft state budget.