Netanyahu Discusses 'Normalization' with Sudan's Leader

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Sudan's leader Monday to discuss "normalization" between the two states, his office said.

Netanyahu met Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's ruling sovereign council, and "agreed to start cooperation leading to normalization of the relationship between the two countries," a statement from his office said.

The two countries are technically at war and if full normalization were achieved Sudan would become only the third Arab state to recognize Israel.

There was no immediate confirmation from Sudan.

"History," Netanyahu said in a tweet announcing the meeting.

Sudan's sovereign council is a transitional body of military officials and civilians that is currently headed by Burhan, an army general.

It was created as part of a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians following the overthrow of longtime dictator Omar al-Bashir last year.

The statement from Netanyahu's office said the prime minister believed "Sudan is headed in a new positive direction."