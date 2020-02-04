Mobile version

Erdogan Says Won't Allow Syria to Gain Ground in Idlib

by Naharnet Newsdesk 04 February 2020, 15:41
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey will not allow Syrian forces to gain ground in the last opposition stronghold of Idlib, in comments published Tuesday, a day after eight Turks died in regime fire.

"Syria is right now trying to buy time by driving those innocent and grieving people in Idlib toward our borders. We will not allow Syria the opportunity to gain ground there," Erdogan said in quotes published by the Hurriyet newspaper and broadcaster NTV.  

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
