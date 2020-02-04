Al-Rahi Says Lebanon Won't Accept Financial Incentives to Naturalize Refugees

Maronite Patiarch Beshara al-Rahi on Tuesday said the international community cannot offer Lebanon financial incentives with the aim of naturalizing Palestinian and Syrian refugees in the country.

“We reject any type of international policy that tries to burden Lebanon with the price of everything that is going on in the region,” al-Rahi said.

“The danger lies in a rift among the Lebanese should (naturalization) occur,” the patriarch added, urging citizens to show unity in the face of any foreign pressures.

“Lebanon cannot bear the burden of the new policy represented in ‘the deal of the century’ and its negative repercussions,” al-Rahi said, referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s controversial peace plan for the Middle East.