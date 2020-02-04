Protesters Clash with Aswad Supporters outside Restaurant

A fistfight erupted Tuesday evening between anti-government protesters and supporters of MP Ziad Aswad outside the Diwan Beirut Restaurant in Antelias.

The protesters were objecting at Aswad having dinner at a restaurant while the country is going through a dire economic and financial crisis. Such forms of protest have targeted several politicians in recent weeks.

MTV said a woman was injured in the altercation before security forces intervened and contained the situation.

Al-Jadeed TV later reported the arrival of Free Patriotic Movement supporters and the MPs Eddie Maalouf and Elias Bou Saab to the restaurant to show solidarity with Aswad.