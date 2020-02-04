Protesters Clash with Aswad Supporters outside Restaurant
A fistfight erupted Tuesday evening between anti-government protesters and supporters of MP Ziad Aswad outside the Diwan Beirut Restaurant in Antelias.
The protesters were objecting at Aswad having dinner at a restaurant while the country is going through a dire economic and financial crisis. Such forms of protest have targeted several politicians in recent weeks.
MTV said a woman was injured in the altercation before security forces intervened and contained the situation.
Al-Jadeed TV later reported the arrival of Free Patriotic Movement supporters and the MPs Eddie Maalouf and Elias Bou Saab to the restaurant to show solidarity with Aswad.
LoL at the FPM sheep called “to show solidarity with Aswad”.
Noir c’est noir, il n’y a plus d’espoir.
Sheep!
Those politicians stole from them too... yet, they run to defend them!
Aounists are disgusting really. They learnwd NOTHING!
I remain baffled that at this day, this period in Lebanon, there remain any such genuine FPM supporters.. other than the corrupt mafia thieves paying or being paid.. This FPM is nothing but a HOAX and a project to destroy Lebanon from within..
Pure evil and very sad.