Belgium Diplomat in Beirut Meets Officials

Belgium Foreign and Defense Minister Philippe Goffin is in Beirut as part of a regional tour to hold meetings with senior officials.

Goffin first held separate talks with PM Hassan Diab and Foreign Minister Nassif Hitti.

The National News Agency said Goffin and Diab discussed the situation in Lebanon and ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries.

He is scheduled to meet later during the day with President Michel Aoun.

Goffin had arrived in Lebanon coming from Oman as part of a regional tour that included Syria, Iraq, Kurdistan and Jordan.

Goffin is expected to discuss the latest developments with senior officials.

He had discussed the threats of terrorism with Iraqi and Jordanian officials and with Kurdistan officials in Erbil before arriving in Lebanon.