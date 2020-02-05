Activist Gets Interrogated, Vows Protests Escalation

Activist Toni Khoury was interrogated on Wednesday over road blocking charges as the country grapples with nationwide demos, but he assured that protests against corruption will not cease despite “everything” saying “they have seen nothing yet.”

Khoury was interrogated at the Jounieh judicial police department where tens of demonstrators gathered outside to express solidarity with him.

Khoury assured that he has “respect for the law, whilst they (corrupt politicians) embark on exploiting authority and use oppression against demonstrators in order to stay in power.”

“They have not yet seen the revolution. Let them wait until the (government) confidence vote session. Only then, will they see something never seen before,” he said.

Activists and protesters have been subjected to questioning and detention, some released later, amid nationwide protests against mismanagement and corruption sweeping the country since October 17.

On Tuesday, a judge released activist, Rabih al-Zein, on an LBP 500,000 bail after charging him with “incitement” over torching an ATM belonging to the Credit Libanais bank in Zouk and a Molotov attack on the Free Patriotic Movement’s office in Jounieh.

The new government of PM Hassan Diab took office in January, but must still win the vote of confidence from Parliament.