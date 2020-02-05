Mobile version

Berri: Owners of 5 Banks Sent $2.3 Billion Abroad

by Naharnet Newsdesk 05 February 2020, 18:19
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday said he has managed to “confirm” that the owners of five Lebanese banks have sent their “personal money” abroad, estimated at $2.3 billion, despite the informal capital controls that have been imposed on depositors since November.

He was speaking during his weekly Ain el-Tineh meeting with lawmakers.

“The national duty obliges us all to pacify the atmosphere and create the appropriate circumstances to restore the regularity of political life in line with law and constitution,” Berri said.

“We are before a real chance for salvation. We either seize it and succeed or we let it go and fail,” the Speaker warned.

Criticizing the solutions proposed for resolving the electricity crisis in the government’s draft policy statement, Berri said the state should adopt the electricity plan that has been successfully implemented in the Zahle region.

The Speaker also noted that parliamentary sessions to debate the government’s policy statement might kick off Tuesday should the government refer the draft to parliament “by Friday morning at the latest.”

Thumb s.o.s 05 February 2020, 18:22

Why don’t they name them? Because they’re politicians.

Thumb canadianleb 05 February 2020, 19:10

The reason he does not name the banks is probably because his wife or one of his immediate family member owns one of the banks...

Thumb lebanon_first 05 February 2020, 19:06

Good Samaritan? Deflecting attention from yourself...

Thumb janoubi 05 February 2020, 19:42

مواطنة غاضبة من أداء برّي: ما تقنعني يلي صرلو 30 سنة بمص دم الشعب نهجو مقاوم

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D2kNcovRG0o

Missing peace 05 February 2020, 20:52

look who is talking

