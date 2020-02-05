Abbas to Push U.N. Resolution on Trump Peace Plan

President Mahmoud Abbas will travel to the United Nations next week to push for a Security Council resolution condemning U.S. President Donald Trump's peace proposals, Palestinian officials said Wednesday.

The resolution will almost certainly be vetoed by the United States.

"The draft resolution that will be voted on in the Security Council will include the rejection of the Trump-Netanyahu deal," Saleh Rafat, a member of the executive committee of the Palestine Liberation Organisation, told AFP, referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He called Trump's plan, which Netanyahu enthusiastically supports, "the opposite of the UN Security Council resolutions on the Palestinian conflict."

If vetoed at the Security Council, the issue will be taken to the U.N. General Assembly, Rafat added.

The Permanent Representative of Palestine to the U.N., Riyad Mansour, told the official Voice of Palestine radio that Abbas will arrive in New York on Monday and address the Security Council on Tuesday.

Trump released his long-delayed peace proposals last week but they were immediately rejected by the Palestinians, who have boycotted his administration over its pro-Israel stance.

The proposals included giving Israel the green light to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank, the largest part of the territories the Palestinians see as their future state.