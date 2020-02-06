Second Palestinian Killed in West Bank Clashes

A Palestinian wounded in clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Jenin has died of his injuries, bringing to two the number killed on Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Palestinian security sources said the man was a member of the Palestinian security forces, who was hit as he stood outside a police station in the town.

Earier on Thursday, Israeli forces shot dead a 19-year-old whom the Palestinians identified as Yazan Abu Tabikh.