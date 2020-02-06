12 Israeli Troops Injured in Jerusalem Car-Ramming

Israeli troops were the target of a car-ramming that wounded 14 people in central Jerusalem on Thursday, the army said, adding that 12 of the casualties were soldiers.

"During the incident, a terrorist sped his car towards (Israeli) soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of a military activity," the army statement said.

First Station includes an area with bars, shops and restaurants as well as a meeting point often used by Israel's army.

One soldier was "severely injured" in the attack, while 11 others had light injuries, the statement said.