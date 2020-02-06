Mobile version

12 Israeli Troops Injured in Jerusalem Car-Ramming

by Naharnet Newsdesk 06 February 2020, 08:38
Israeli troops were the target of a car-ramming that wounded 14 people in central Jerusalem on Thursday, the army said, adding that 12 of the casualties were soldiers. 

"During the incident, a terrorist sped his car towards (Israeli) soldiers who marched adjacent to the First Station in Jerusalem as part of a military activity," the army statement said. 

First Station includes an area with bars, shops and restaurants as well as a meeting point often used by Israel's army. 

One soldier was "severely injured" in the attack, while 11 others had light injuries, the statement said. 

SourceAgence France Presse
Middle East
