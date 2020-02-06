Cabinet Approves Policy Statement

Lebanon’s new government of PM Hassan Diab “unanimously” approved the Policy Statement during a meeting at Baabda Palace on Thursday, on which it will seek the Parliament’s confidence vote expectantly next week.

“in accordance with specialists’ observations, some technical amendments were made to the Policy Statement which was approved unanimously,” Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad said in a statement after the meeting chaired by President Michel Aoun.

“An electricity plan approved in 2019 will be put into implementation with some amendments if necessary. It is up to the energy minister,” she added.

Prime Minister “Diab assured that the Policy Statement was not reproduced and it expresses our methodology of thinking, it will be a model for the governments that will follow. He labeled this government as "government to face the challenges.”

"President Michel Aoun, has said that, after the government gains confidence, it is necessary to kick off work immediately so as to compensate for lost time. He also asked to add a clause on the repatriation of the displaced to the text of the statement, mainly that the majority of displaced [persons] entered [the country] to escape the dreadful security conditions, and they must return since those conditions no longer exist," she went on to say.

"President Aoun has said that some countries opposed to the return of the displaced, and we wonder about the reasons behind such an objection," Abdel Samad added.

On Lebanon’s ability to regain international confidence, Abdul Samad said: “The main trust we need is the people's and Parliament’s confidence, we will regain international confidence when they touch the reforms we are about to implement.”

A ministerial committee had prepared the Policy Statement which outlines the policies of the Cabinet on internal and external issues, and sets a plan to resolve Lebanon’s unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

The new government named in January came after weeks of political stalemate and amid nationwide protests while Lebanon grappled with an unprecedented economic crisis.

Backed by the two main blocs in parliament, the government is awaiting a vote of confidence, which it is likely to get. But protesters say the government is an extension of traditional political parties they have denounced as corrupt.