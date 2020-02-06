Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Dahiyeh

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in south Beirut's neighborhood of al-Jamous, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement.

A dispute erupted after midnight between two men in a residential building in al-Jamous. The suspect (K.H,) opened gunfire at Firas Samaha killing him instantly and ran away, said ISF in a statement.

Police ran investigations and were able to locate his whereabouts.

They found him hiding inside the attic of an old building in Hay el-Sellom neighborhood.