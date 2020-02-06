Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Dahiyeh
A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a man in south Beirut's neighborhood of al-Jamous, the Internal Security Forces said in a statement.
A dispute erupted after midnight between two men in a residential building in al-Jamous. The suspect (K.H,) opened gunfire at Firas Samaha killing him instantly and ran away, said ISF in a statement.
Police ran investigations and were able to locate his whereabouts.
They found him hiding inside the attic of an old building in Hay el-Sellom neighborhood.
"Then said Jesus unto him, Put up again thy sword into his place: for all they that take the sword shall perish with the sword."
Capital punishment is still a thing in Lebanon even if I am against it, yet some exemptions are welcomed.
Ashraf el ness, the 'Resistance'... "The Police found him hiding inside the attic of an old building in Hay el-Sellom neighborhood" lol. typical Hizbi thug.
"The Police found him hiding", I am surprised that he was found. Usually we train them to do "hiding" very well. I mean look at Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah or as I called him Bob, I trained him myself. He's been hiding in the under the Iranian territory of Dahieh Beirut's sewers since the summer of 2006, when I started the war that he did not know about till it was too late. He's managed to evade the best, latest and most advanced state of the art detection technology. But I've warned him if they ever invent an odor detection radars then he'll be in real trouble.