Germanos Says to Resign for 'Family Reasons'

State Commissioner to the Military Court Judge Peter Germanos announced Friday that he is stepping down.

In a phone call to the National News Agency, Germanos said he will on Tuesday submit a request to be relieved of his duties to Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najem for “purely family reasons.”

Asked whether his decision is related to not being invited to the meeting of the Higher Defense Council or any other reasons, Germanos denied the hypotheses and stressed that the reason is strictly family-related.