In-Absentia Arrest Warrant Issued for Rabih al-Zein

Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Bassam al-Hajj on Friday dismissed a medical report filed by the lawyer of protest movement activist Rabih al-Zein.

The judge also issued an in-absentia arrest warrant for al-Zein and ordered a broader investigation.

The lawyer, Nouhad Salma, said al-Zein has been admitted into hospital over a medical emergency.

“I presented a medical report from the doctor examining my client, but the report was rejected by Judge al-Hajj who considered to be not serious and aimed at procrastination,” the lawyer added.

He also noted that the arrest warrant is related to “incitement to the firebombing of banks and the torching of the office of the Free Patriotic Movement” in Jounieh.

Al-Zein had been released on bail earlier this week.