In-Absentia Arrest Warrant Issued for Rabih al-Zein
Mount Lebanon Investigative Judge Bassam al-Hajj on Friday dismissed a medical report filed by the lawyer of protest movement activist Rabih al-Zein.
The judge also issued an in-absentia arrest warrant for al-Zein and ordered a broader investigation.
The lawyer, Nouhad Salma, said al-Zein has been admitted into hospital over a medical emergency.
“I presented a medical report from the doctor examining my client, but the report was rejected by Judge al-Hajj who considered to be not serious and aimed at procrastination,” the lawyer added.
He also noted that the arrest warrant is related to “incitement to the firebombing of banks and the torching of the office of the Free Patriotic Movement” in Jounieh.
Al-Zein had been released on bail earlier this week.
This is a personal vendetta against this guy. Banks should be torched if they don’t return the money they’ve stolen. They are living on borrowed time now.... alternatively, we will accept a share of the estates banks own if they don’t manage to give us what they owe us.
you mean that rafic hariri stole with the banks and his accomplice saniora and Riri from the BDL.
Maybe they stored it inside your love tunnel as well
All of us know you’re Shia and Gay and we’re okay with this, we don’t judge, we will even fight for your rights because we all deserve he right to live freely as long as you don’t touch kids, this is the redline. You can take it easy blablablablabla and stop projecting and deflecting. We will defend you as we are by your side.
conclusion = if you want impunity just stole a few million dollars or kill hundreds of people , no one will dare judge you...