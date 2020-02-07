World Bank Official Says Aid to Lebanon Hinges on Reform Program

World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha held talks Friday in Beirut with Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and said the Bank is awaiting the government's reform program to decide how to support the Lebanese people.

The official also stressed that the World Bank is committed to helping Lebanon create better job opportunities for its people and in funding projects in the health, education and electricity sectors.

Kumar Jha also urged serious steps within specific timeframes and said it is up to the government to decide whether or not to pay off Eurobond debt in March.

The official also stressed that any World Bank aid will not harm the poorest segments of the population.