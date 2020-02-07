World Bank Official Says Aid to Lebanon Hinges on Reform Program
World Bank Regional Director Saroj Kumar Jha held talks Friday in Beirut with Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni and said the Bank is awaiting the government's reform program to decide how to support the Lebanese people.
The official also stressed that the World Bank is committed to helping Lebanon create better job opportunities for its people and in funding projects in the health, education and electricity sectors.
Kumar Jha also urged serious steps within specific timeframes and said it is up to the government to decide whether or not to pay off Eurobond debt in March.
The official also stressed that any World Bank aid will not harm the poorest segments of the population.
World Bank Officers are as Corrupt as Lebanese officials. Take note! Lebanon has got to the point it is today because it has been used by Politicians of many countries as a money laundering machine! They are used to send Financial instruments to back Loans that are usually split among Lenders and Borrowers. Lebanon is a Famous monetizer machine used by many Governments, of course Lebanese Citizens end up inheriting the monstrous debt... but who cares? As long as thieves pockets are filled!
world bank, IMF are financial terrorists that's all...they ask countries to tap into their natural resources to pay back their debts even if it leads to environmental catastrophes or costs human lives, they ask reforms meaning tax your people even if it means starve them to pay us back...