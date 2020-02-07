Rally Commemorating Rafik Hariri Moved to Center House

A February 14 rally marking the 15th anniversary of the assassination of ex-PM Rafik Hariri and his companions has been moved from the BIEL venue in central Beirut to the residence of ex-PM Saad Hariri -- the Center House.

A statement issued by al-Mustaqbal Movement said the change comes at the request of the former premier.

“Seeing as al-Mustaqbal Movement had distributed invitations specifying the rally’s venue as BIEL, and in light of the tight timeframe separating us from the date, it calls on all invitees to take note that the ceremony has been moved to the Center House, where ex-PM Saad Hariri will personally meet them and address a speech to them,” the statement added.