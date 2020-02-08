Berri at AIU Conference Rejects ‘Deal of the Century, Palestinian Naturalization’

Speaker Nabih Berri at the AIU meeting on a US Mideast plan held in Jordan reiterated the strong rejection of Palestinian resettlement and the so-called Deal of the Century.

“In the name of the Lebanese Parliament, we condemn the deal of the century and refuse the naturalization of Palestinians in their whereabouts. We renew our commitment to stand by the Palestinian people,” said Berri speaking at the 30th emergency conference of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union in Jordan.

“Once again, we only meet in an emergency manner….As always, Palestine unites us in confronting the deal, calling out to our values of courage and chivalry…It is a cry to save our awareness about the lurking danger…If Palestine collapses, the nation shall fall, so do we hear this cry?” said Berri.

“Did we read the maps and points of the deal of the century and what will result from this crime?” he asked.

The US plan suggests that Israel would retain control of the contested city of Jerusalem as its "undivided capital" and annex settlements on Palestinian lands.

Berri flew to Jordan leading an administrative and media delegation, the National News Agency reported.

Berri delivered his speech at the opening of the conference.

On Sunday, current chair of the AIU and Speaker of the Jordanian House of Representatives Atef Tarawneh, called for the emergency conference to coordinate the positions of Arab parliamentarians towards a peace plan announced by US President Donald Trump on January 28.