Najm Says Won't Bear 'Endless' Suspension of Probes

Justice Minister Marie-Claude Najm stressed in a tweet on Saturday that investigations kept unresolved for an indefinite period of time won’t be tolerated and that she will use her powers to accelerate probes.

“Regarding reports circulated in social media about my jurisdiction and confidential investigations, rest assured I did not meddle in details of investigation in order to ensure the independence of the judiciary..but I will not stand idle towards any investigation that remains spending indefinitely, mainly corruption charges,” said Najm.

“I will exercise my full powers to accelerate investigations,” stressed Najm.