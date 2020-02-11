Erdogan Vows Damascus Will Pay 'Heavy Price' for any Attack

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed that Syria would pay a "heavy price" for any attack on Turkish troops, a day after five soldiers were killed in regime shelling.

"The more they attack on our soldiers, they will pay a very, very heavy price," Erdogan told a televised ceremony in Ankara. He said he would reveal Wednesday the steps to be taken after the flare up in the northwestern province of Idlib, the last rebel bastion in Syria.