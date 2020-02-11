U.N. Asked to Vote Wednesday in Support of Libya Ceasefire

The U.N. Security Council was asked Tuesday to vote on a resolution supporting a ceasefire in Libya, in what would be the first binding text adopted since fighting flared in April last year.

The United Kingdom called for the vote to take place on Wednesday, diplomatic sources said, but the position of Russia, which blocked a draft resolution a week ago, is unknown.

Since April 2019, the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has fought back against an offensive by fighters loyal to military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who is supported by several countries including Russia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and France.