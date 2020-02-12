Crisis Talks on Mobile Fair over Virus Fears

Organizers of the World Mobile Congress were holding urgent talks Wednesday over the fate of the world's top mobile fair after a string of industry heavyweights withdrew over coronavirus fears, a source close to the meeting said.

"We're leaning towards a cancellation. It should be announced later in the day," the source told AFP.

The GSMA, the mobile trade association which organizes the annual show, had originally been due to convene a meeting of its members on Friday to discuss whether or not to cancel the show, which this year runs from February 24-27.

But the date was brought forward as an increasing number of industry heavyweights pulled out, with Nokia and Deutsche Telekom announcing their withdrawal just hours before the meeting.

The annual Barcelona-based congress normally draws more than 100,000 people, but this year, participation has been hit by the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus.

So far, the COVID-19 virus has claimed more than 1,100 lives with another 44,600 infected, the vast majority in China, with the World Health Organization warning it poses a "very grave threat."