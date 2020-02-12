Diab and Wazni Meet World Bank Officials, ABL Chief

Prime Minister Hassan Diab held separate talks Wednesday with a World Bank delegation and Lebanon’s Association of Banks chief Salim Sfeir.

Diab’s meeting with the World Bank team was held away from reporters’ eyes according to TV networks.

Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni meanwhile chaired an economic-financial meeting at the Grand Serail in the presence of World Bank representatives, Finance Ministry Director General Alain Bifani and Diab’s economic and financial team.

The National News Agency said the meeting is a completion of the previous economic and financial meetings aimed at devising a complete economic and financial plan for the coming period.

MTV meanwhile reported that Diab is inclined to ask for a “technical consultation” from the International Monetary Fund that would not inflict harsh measures on Lebanon.

“This consultation would lay out a roadmap for what the government can do in the face of the crisis,” the TV network added.

MTV also said that a meeting would be held Wednesday afternoon with IMF officials at Diab’s request.