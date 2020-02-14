STL Official Visits Beirut on Eve of Hariri's Murder Anniversary

The Registrar of the Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) Daryl Mundis met with Prime Minister Hassan Diab on a working visit to Beirut this week, the STL said on Friday.

He also met with former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and former minister Salim Jreissati -- adviser of President Michel Aoun, the STL said in a statement.

"This mission is part of regular visits the Registrar undertakes to update the Lebanese officials on the work of the Tribunal," it said.

The Registrar is responsible for all aspects of the STL's administration including the budget, fundraising, human resources and providing security. His responsibilities also include court management, oversight of the Victims' Participation Unit, witness protection and language services.

A massive suicide bomb tore through ex-PM Rafik Hariri's armored convoy on the Beirut seafront on February 14, 2005, killing him and 22 other people.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has tried four Hizbullah operatives in absentia over the crime and the verdicts are expected to be issued later this year.

Hizbullah has denied involvement in the case, describing the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli scheme and vowing that the accused will never be found.