We Won't Surrender, Says Geagea on Hariri Anniversary

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea announced Friday that the LF “will not surrender to the objectives of the murderers” who assassinated ex-PM Rafik Hariri.

“February 14 (2005) was the beginning of the Cedar Revolution and a painful yet resounding martyrdom for the sake of sovereign, free and independent Lebanon,” said Geagea in a tweet marking the 15th anniversary of Hariri’s assassination.

“We will continue the path in a continued revolution for the sake of Lebanon,” Geagea added.

He also included in the tweet a picture of Hariri carrying the LF’s logo and the slogan “We Won’t Surrender to the Objectives of the Murderers”.

A massive suicide bomb tore through Hariri's armored convoy on the Beirut seafront on February 14, 2005, killing him and 22 other people.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon has tried four Hizbullah operatives in absentia over the crime and the verdicts are expected to be issued later this year.

Hizbullah has denied involvement in the case, describing the tribunal as a U.S.-Israeli scheme and vowing that the accused will never be found.