Shots Fired at Tents of Protesters in Jounieh

Gunshots were fired Friday at protest movement tents in the city of Jounieh, the National News Agency said.

NNA said the shots were fired from a car at two tents at the Fouad Chehab Sports Complex, causing no casualties.

Security forces later arrived on the scene and launched investigations to identify the perpetrators, the agency added.

Jounieh had witnessed a confrontation between protesters and supporters of the Free Patriotic Movement in recent days.