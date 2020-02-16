Mobile version

FPM to Sue MEA over Obliging Customers to Pay in Dollar

by Naharnet Newsdesk 16 February 2020, 13:31
W460

The Free Patriotic Movement announced Sunday that it will file a lawsuit against Lebanon’s national carrier, the Middle East Airlines, after the company said customers can no longer pay for their tickets in Lebanese lira.

The FPM said the lawsuit will be filed by its “corruption files officer”, the lawyer Wadih Akl, at the request of Free Patriotic Movement chief MP Jebran Bassil.

Accusing MEA of “violating the laws and depriving the Lebanese of their simplest rights, including traveling with their available currency,” the FPM called on MEA chairman Mohammed al-Hout to “reverse this decision,” noting that “not accepting the national currency represents a criminal offense and violates the text stipulated in the 2020 state budget, which makes national currency transactions binding.”

In a statement, MEA had announced that cash, payment cards and checks would be accepted as long as they are in “foreign currency.”

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 2
Thumb tric.portugal 16 February 2020, 13:38

Meca atack...convert or die...

Reply Report
Thumb Crispy 16 February 2020, 14:49

Lebanon has a Shiite majority. I put the plan in motion. Islamic Republic of Lebanon's coming very soon with help of President Aoun, President Bassil and The Islamic Resistance's weapons. Qom say convert or die.

Reply Report