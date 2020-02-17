Larijani in Beirut for Senior Talks

Leading a delegation of lawmakers and politicians, Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut on a two-day visit to meet with senior Lebanese officials.

Upon his arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport late on Sunday, Larijani praised relations between the two countries.

“As you all know Iran is always striving to see brethren Lebanon a free and independent country,” said Larijani, as he congratulated Lebanon on the formation of a new government.

“We will always strive for excellent bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries," he told reporters.

Larijani is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Hassan Diab and Hizbullah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Larijani’s visit came one day after Hizbullah -Iran’s ally- unveiled a statue of slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani in the southern Lebanese village of Maroun al-Ras.