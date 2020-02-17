Berri Stresses Arab and Islamic Unity in Talks with Larijani

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held talks Monday in Ain el-Tineh with his Iranian counterpart Ali Larijani.

“Strength lies in unity and the Lebanese and the peoples of the region and the Arab and Islamic nations have no choice but to resort to the approach of unity, rapprochement and dialogue,” Berri told his visitor.

The National News Agency said the talks tackled the bilateral talks between Lebanon and Iran and that the meeting was attended by the accompanying Iranian delegation and Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammad Jalal Firouznia.

The 90-minute meeting was followed by a lunch banquet thrown by Berri in honor of Larijani and the Iranian delegation.

The Iranian visitor later left without making a statement.

Larijani had arrived in Lebanon overnight for talks with the country’s top leaders.