Geagea: Only Hizbullah Can Now Stop Country's Collapse
Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea said Monday that “only Hizbullah can now stop the country’s collapse” and that “it can pull it out of the current situation if it implements three steps.”
“Hizbullah must remove the cover off its allies, combat corruption in action not in words, withdraw from the region’s problems, end its interference in Yemen and other countries, and hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state, which must regain control of the strategic decision,” Geagea told MTV.
Commenting on Hizbullah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah’s latest remarks about the country’s crisis, Geagea said Nasrallah’s call for forming a panel comprising all forces to seek a solution for the economic crisis is an “attempt to dodge responsibility.”
“The decisions are required from the government,” he said.
He added that the call for early elections will be the main demand of the coming period “once it is confirmed that the current government will fail in taking the necessary rescue steps.”
“This can be confirmed through its first practical step,” Geagea noted.
Separately, Geagea said talk of an opposition alliance between the LF, al-Mustaqbal Movement and the Progressive Socialist Party seems to be “premature,” noting that Mustaqbal and the PSP have not yet decided to engage in a “confrontation” against the new government.
He, however, noted that should Mustaqbal leader ex-PM Saad Hariri decide to “put his rhetoric into action and go to opposition, the only party he can rely on is the LF.”
all the politicians and i mean all of them are using the protest movement to settle scores between themselves... not one is issuing a mea culpa but rather accusing the others of corruption and mismanagemennt while they were ALL in power . They either turned a blind eye to save their interests or actively participated in the mess that brought lebanon to bankruptcy...