Mount Lebanon Examining Magistrate Bassam al-Hajj on Monday issued an indictment in the file of protest movement activist Rabih al-Zein and seven others.

The indictment says al-Zein “incited to the felony of the premeditated torching of banks.”

He was referred along with seven others to the Mount Lebanon Criminal Court.

Al-Hajj had issued an in-absentia arrest warrant for al-Zein in recent days.