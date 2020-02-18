Diab to Meet IMF Delegation Tuesday

Prime Minister Hassan Diab shall hold talks Tuesday afternoon with an IMF delegation amid anticipation whether to pay or default Lebanon’s $1.2 billion Eurobond debt, which matures in March, amid an economic crisis that has sparked months of unrest.

Lebanon has the world's third-highest debt to GDP ratio and has been sliding towards default in recent months, with tight capital controls and a currency devaluation already hitting purchasing power.

"Prime Minister Hassan Diab meets at 4 pm (1400 GMT) with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund," the state National News Agency reported.

Diab's government won parliament's confidence only last week and the state immediately requested the Fund's advice on tackling the economic crisis.

Lebanon is expected to decide whether to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobonds that reach maturity on March 9 or to default on its debt.

The IMF delegation is expected to provide an assessment of the measures needed to rebuild the economy but has not been asked to provide financial assistance.