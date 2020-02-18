UK Official Meets Aoun, Affirms Backing for Lebanon

Senior adviser to the British Ministry of Defense for Middle East Affairs, General Sir John Lorimer, reiterated Britain’s “continued support” for crisis-hit Lebanon, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Lorimer’s position came during talks with President Michel Aoun at Baabda Presidential Palace, NNA said.

The UK official affirmed that “Britain will continue to support Lebanon, especially its army and security forces,” as the country grapples its worst economic crisis in decades.

For his part, Aoun said the "regional tension in several Middle Eastern states, mainly in Syria, had taken its toll on the situation in Lebanon," stressing the need to counter the repercussions.

In January, the UK had affirmed through its British Ambassador to Lebanon Chris Rampling that “we stand ready to support Lebanon, but we look to this government to demonstrate its commitment to the reforms which Lebanon desperately needs.”