Greek Foreign Minister to Visit Lebanon Wednesday

The Foreign Minister of Greece is expected to visit Lebanon on Wednesday for talks with senior officials, the National News Agency reported on Tuesday.

Nikos Dendias's visit comes as Lebanon grapples with an unprecedented economic crisis very similar to Greece’s 2007–08 financial crisis.

Dendias is scheduled to meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker Nabih Berri, PM Hassan Diab and his Lebanese counterpart Nasif Hitti.

Hitt and Dendias will speak at a press conference after the meeting.