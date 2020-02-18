Strong Lebanon Bloc Stresses Importance of Recovering Stolen Funds
The Strong Lebanon parliamentary bloc, which is led by the Free Patriotic Movement, on Tuesday stressed the importance of recovering the state’s stolen funds and establishing a financial crimes court among other measures.
Decrying the “continued suffering of the Lebanese due to the selective and unfair measures that the banks are imposing,” the bloc said the central bank is yet to answer its inquiry about the suspicious transfers abroad of large sums of money.
“We will not accept to remain silent and we have information that millions and billions were transferred, especially after October 17,” the bloc added in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.
“Citizens cannot withdraw 200 or 300 dollars per week,” Strong Lebanon lamented.
Noting that it is continuing in parliament “the legislative course related to the recovery of stolen funds, the lifting of bank secrecy, the unveiling of accounts and properties, and the court specialized in financial crimes,” the bloc urged all political blocs to “put this file above all polarization.”
all you ve been doing these years was to accuse the others , claim you would hand names of corrupt politicians and you ve done nothing.... so now you sound very much hypocrit pretending to care about lebanon....
all talk to try and impress your sheep....
How do they stress recovering 'stolen funds' when they are responsible for a lot of them being gone? And why haven't they said anything about this or corruption prior to October 17th? My guess, they are trying to rally their supporters as the economy turns to crap and they look for a scapegoat.
smh
“We will not accept to remain silent and we have information that millions and billions were transferred, especially after October 17,” the bloc added in a statement issued after its weekly meeting.
Strange, on and after October 17 you were still in the government and you did not mention anything about billions transferred or stolen you pos!
