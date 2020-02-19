Mobile version

Report: Lebanon Invites 8 Firms to Bid to Provide Financial Advice

by Naharnet Newsdesk 19 February 2020, 10:52
Lebanon plans to invite eight firms to compete on providing financial advice on whether it should pay or default on its $1.2 billion Eurobond debt, which matures next month, media reports said on Wednesday.

According to reports, the firms were identified as Rothschild & Co, Guggenheim Partners, Citibank, Lazard, JP Morgan, PJT Partners , Moelis & Company and Houlihan Lokey.

Lebanon has the world's third-highest debt-to-GDP ratio and has been sliding towards default in recent months, with tight capital controls and a currency devaluation already hitting purchasing power.

Lebanon is expected to decide whether to pay $1.2 billion in Eurobonds that reach maturity on March 9 or to default on its debt.

