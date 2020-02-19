Aoun Won't Sign 2020 Budget over 'Violation'
President Michel Aoun will not sign the 2020 state budget because it “does not include a final account for the year 2018,” his adviser Salim Jreissati said on Wednesday.
“This is considered a violation and the President rejects it,” Jreissati told MTV.
“The President will wait for the one-month deadline to expire and the budget will automatically enter into force without him granting it his signature, in line with Article 57 of the Constitution,” Jreissati noted.
The budget was approved by parliament on November 27 last year.
He’s such a bouteflika, completely senile.
That’s why he’s surrounded by his »advisers« aka his daughters and their husbands who are the true rulers. They’re the shadow presidents exactly like Bouteflika and his brother Said who’s behind bars today.
The meddling duo of Gebran Bassil and Salim Jreissati managed to drive even the advisers/daughters away. The only daughter that remains is the non-adviser Chantal la Bassil. Claudine left first with her hubby Roukoz. Mirelle adviser #1 for more than 12 years left a short time later, only a few days after criticizing Gebran Bassil, without naming him, for his famous Baadba palace grandstand. Her excuse for leaving the classic politician speak of needing to "spend more time to the family".
Has senility hit them so hard they'd forgotten that the 2020 budget was the brainchild of FPM Minister of Economy Mansour Bteich, State Minister for Presidential Affairs Salim Jreissati and Minister Sans Frontières Gebran Bassil along with Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil?
