Aoun Won't Sign 2020 Budget over 'Violation'

President Michel Aoun will not sign the 2020 state budget because it “does not include a final account for the year 2018,” his adviser Salim Jreissati said on Wednesday.

“This is considered a violation and the President rejects it,” Jreissati told MTV.

“The President will wait for the one-month deadline to expire and the budget will automatically enter into force without him granting it his signature, in line with Article 57 of the Constitution,” Jreissati noted.

The budget was approved by parliament on November 27 last year.