Lebanon Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Plane from Iran
Lebanon confirmed its first case of new coronavirus on Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Iran.
One of the passengers who returned home from Iran tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry's central laboratory, reports said.
The passenger was quarantined at Rafik Hariri University Hospital.
Lebanon's health minister is expected to announce the country's first case in a press conference.
Earlier on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport said that no coronavirus cases were caught on board the plane that flew to Beirut earlier coming from Iran.
The authority issued a statement saying that “Iranian Mahen-Air flight number W5115 flying from Iran to Beirut was subject to thorough examination and no cases of coronavirus were caught by airport temperature checks.”
The Authority added: “According to the health ministry, no cases of coronavirus were caught in Lebanon. A single flu case was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure. The ministry is following up closely on that.”
Many months ago, we were reassured by many 'specialists' and the BDL governor and our be-hated president (the old general in the high castle) that our financial and economic status was fine and solid until all hell broke loose!
So I am pretty cautious when I read that the Authority added: “According to the health ministry, no cases of coronavirus were caught in Lebanon.
13 minutes ago Health ministry: Lebanon confirmed its first case of new coronavirus disease.
لا إجراءات لكشف “كورونا” في مطار بيروت
أفادت الصحافية استيفاني يوسف عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي أنه “من وقت ما بلشت قصة فيريس “كورونا” رحت مرتين على لبنان”، وتابعت، “ثاني مرة الاسبوع الماضي واليوم غادرت، ما كان في ولا إجراء وقائي لرصد الحالات المصابة بالفيروس”. وأوضحت اهنا لم ترى “الكاميرات الحرارية وما شفت ولا موظف بالمطار لابس كمامة أو كفوف”، “بينعدوا ع أصابع الإيد الوحدة الناس يلي كانت آخذة احتياطاتها متلي”.
When the health minister said there’s no H1N1 virus in Lebanon .... back 3 weeks ago he proved he was incompetent and a fake doctor. The H1N1 or even the H5N1 are influenza type virii, not corona type. He’s utterly incompetent and a total imposter. I’m certain he purchased his medical degree from Moscow.
So much for a government of expert..... crooks.
Dudes.. you know that I hate to say.. I told you so.. but I told you so.. The magnificent Islamic Republic of Iran has never disappointed .. in it's relentless support of us her children in Lebanon... It's been only a few days since.. Mr Larijani and his lovely wife Madame Lerijani.. (she wears the pants in that family).. promised to help Lebanon... And here it is.. for the whole world to see... Thanks to the I.R. of Iran.. Lebanon has joined the brotherhood of the some of world's greatest nations.. like China.. Canada.. Australia.. Germany.. Sweeden.. Japan.. South Korea.. UK.. and Al-Shaytan Al-Akbar.. to name a few.. to proudly announce to acquisition.. the coveted coronavirus... To think that when our strong presidents.. Aoun.. Bassil and Nasrallah.. proclaimed the Islamic Republic of Iran.. a great friend of Lebanon.. you laughed.. Tisk tisk.. tisk...
حسن: يجب الاهتمام بالنظافة والطلب من كافة القادمين من إيران للبقاء في الحجر المنزليّ لمدّة 14 يوماً۔
Self-quarantine at home??? So, we should trust these people to stay at home and not mix with anybody? Are we to assume they live alone????
عدما اعلن وزير الصحة حمد حسن عن أول حالة “كورونا” يتمّ اكتشافها من خلال الإجراءات الوقائية المتّخذة في مطار بيروت، كشفت مصادر طبية أن المصابة (ت. ص.) بصحة جيدة ولا عوارض حرارة عليها، لكنها حاملة المرض وهي كانت في زيارة إلى إيران، وتعلم أنها مصابة وأبلغت المعنيين في المطار بذلك، ونقلتها وزارة الصحة الى المستشفى وهي الآن موضوعة في الحجر الصحي في مستشفى رفيق الحريري”.
This pos is telling us he and his ministry discovered the case while in reality the irresponsible woman knew she had the virus when she left Iran. Yet, she boarded the plane and when she landed in Lebanon she told airport personnel she was infected without giving a damn about infecting other passengers!
المريضة اسمها سعاد صقر و كانت في زيارة العتاب في قم و هناك شك بطفلين كانو معها ولديهم أعراض كما هناك خوف على أمراتين حوامل…
So why aren’t these people quarantined? And the plane passengers who were 3 rows next to her ?
Look at the name plate of the minister: as big as his ego
