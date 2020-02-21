Lebanon Confirms First Coronavirus Case in Plane from Iran

Lebanon confirmed its first case of new coronavirus on Friday, in a citizen who flew home from Iran.

One of the passengers who returned home from Iran tested positive in a checkup by the health ministry's central laboratory, reports said.

The passenger was quarantined at Rafik Hariri University Hospital.

Lebanon's health minister is expected to announce the country's first case in a press conference.

Earlier on Friday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation at Beirut’s Rafik Hariri International Airport said that no coronavirus cases were caught on board the plane that flew to Beirut earlier coming from Iran.

The authority issued a statement saying that “Iranian Mahen-Air flight number W5115 flying from Iran to Beirut was subject to thorough examination and no cases of coronavirus were caught by airport temperature checks.”

The Authority added: “According to the health ministry, no cases of coronavirus were caught in Lebanon. A single flu case was transported to hospital as a precautionary measure. The ministry is following up closely on that.”