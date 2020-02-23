Trump Says He Would Sign a Peace Deal with the Taliban

U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he would sign a peace deal with the Taliban if one were eventually reached in Afghanistan.

"Yes," he told reporters at the White House as he prepared to depart on a trip to India. "I would put my name on it."

His comments came after a partial truce took effect in Afghanistan on Saturday, with the Taliban, U.S., and Afghan forces agreeing to a week-long "reduction in violence."

The truce was intended to set conditions for Washington and the insurgents to sign a deal in Doha on February 29 that could ultimately lead to a withdrawal of U.S. forces after more than 18 years.