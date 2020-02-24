Mobile version

Six Killed in Israeli Air Strikes near Damascus

by Naharnet Newsdesk 24 February 2020, 09:43
Six pro-Syrian regime fighters were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes near Damascus, a war monitor said Monday. 

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four pro-Iran fighters in Syria were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted the group late Sunday.

Thumb galaxy 24 February 2020, 12:43

Thank you and God bless you!

Reply Report
Missing keserwaniaseel 24 February 2020, 13:34

Good

Reply Report
Thumb fadi_albeiruti 24 February 2020, 15:22

Damn, Why only six? we need more please

Reply Report
Thumb s.o.s 24 February 2020, 16:07

Well done neighbors.

Reply Report
Missing samiam 24 February 2020, 19:31

wish it happened more often---maybe go after iranian planes to help us stave off the corona virus too.

just a thought....

Reply Report