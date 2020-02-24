Six Killed in Israeli Air Strikes near Damascus
Six pro-Syrian regime fighters were killed in overnight Israeli air strikes near Damascus, a war monitor said Monday.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said two members of the Islamic Jihad militant group and four pro-Iran fighters in Syria were killed when Israeli aircraft targeted the group late Sunday.
Comments 5
0024 February 2020, 19:31
wish it happened more often---maybe go after iranian planes to help us stave off the corona virus too.
just a thought....