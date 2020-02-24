Hasan Cancels Airport Tour Linked to Italian Plane Arrival

Health Minister Hamad Hasan on Monday canceled a planned visit to the Rafik Hariri International Airport that had been scheduled for 4:50 pm, his office said.

The office did not elaborate on the reason.

The National News Agency had earlier reported that Hasan would head to the airport to follow up on the arrival of an Italian plane and the measures that will be taken to examine passengers for coronavirus symptoms.

A plane coming from Iran had landed at the airport in the morning.