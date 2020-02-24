Parliament General Secretariat Hits Back at U.N. Coordinator

Parliament’s General Secretariat on Monday responded to remarks voiced by U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis.

“We do not need lessons in legislation and we have never legislated behind closed doors,” the General Secretariat said in a statement.

Kubis had earlier tweeted that “anti-corruption laws need to be discussed by the Parliament in full transparency, not behind closed doors.”

“Draft laws need to be accessible to public for comments in a truly inclusive way, not only to few selected ones,” he added.