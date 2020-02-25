Cabinet Discusses Precautionary Measures against Virus Threat
Lebanon’s government met on Tuesday at Baabda Presidential Palace in a session dedicated to counter threats of the deadly Coronavirus disease that has infected around 80,000 individuals to date globally.
President Michel Aoun chaired the meeting in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and ministers.
The cabinet is scheduled to discuss all the precautionary measures to be adopted by the Lebanese state facing Coronavirus.
The Ministers will also get a briefing on the most recent Coronavirus updates from Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan.
The first case of Coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed Saturday in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had traveled from Qom in Iran.
MTV station said the cabinet will discuss the possibility of suspending flights to and from countries where the disease has spread, and the decisions of the committee dedicated to follow up on the virus outbreak.
It is imperative and an utmost urgency for Lebanon to suspend all air links with Iran, to avoid a health catastrophe which the country will not be able to contain. Politics should not be mixed with the health and well-being of the general population.
This is a government of committees and indecision. So many problems going on right now, and they haven't addressed anything--just made more committees.