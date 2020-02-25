Cabinet Discusses Precautionary Measures against Virus Threat

Lebanon’s government met on Tuesday at Baabda Presidential Palace in a session dedicated to counter threats of the deadly Coronavirus disease that has infected around 80,000 individuals to date globally.

President Michel Aoun chaired the meeting in the presence of PM Hassan Diab and ministers.

The cabinet is scheduled to discuss all the precautionary measures to be adopted by the Lebanese state facing Coronavirus.

The Ministers will also get a briefing on the most recent Coronavirus updates from Minister of Public Health, Hamad Hassan.

The first case of Coronavirus in Lebanon was confirmed Saturday in a 45-year-old Lebanese woman who had traveled from Qom in Iran.

MTV station said the cabinet will discuss the possibility of suspending flights to and from countries where the disease has spread, and the decisions of the committee dedicated to follow up on the virus outbreak.